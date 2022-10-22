Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Stream Fillmore House Band Short Film

Live At The Fillmore 1997 cover

(hennemusic) Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers are streaming "The Fillmore House Band", a short film documenting the group's residency at the San Francisco, CA venue as heard on the forthcoming package, "Live At The Fillmore 1997."

Right from the start, the footage sets the vibe of the live series as fans can be seen arriving at the club, with some discovering for the first time that the band will be performing different set lists during each night of the 20-show run, with more details and video snippets of several songs featured along the away.

Due November 25, "Live At The Fillmore 1997" features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up; highlights include versions of tracks first recorded by Bob Dylan, J.J. Cale, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, Chuck Berry, and more, and guest appearances by The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

Learn more about the live package and watch the short film here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

