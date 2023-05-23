Umphrey's McGee Announce Frame x Frame Rockusensory Film

(IVPR) "A celebration of 25 years of music and the next best show," is how Chicago-formed improv-rockers Umphrey's McGee describe Frame x Frame, an all-new retrospective "rockusensory" film about the band of brothers who've stepped on stage together more than 2600 times-and growing.
Premiering both in-person and virtually via nugs.net on June 11th, Frame x Frame features footage from the band's extensive archive tells the endearing story of a band taking their craft seriously while never taking themselves too seriously with the keen eye of director Pete Herzog and producer Kevin Browning.
"I love music documentaries and in 2011, I had a vision that I wanted to direct a 25th-anniversary rockumentary for UM," says Herzog. "Since 2006, our family has been vacationing around the band's tour schedule and have seen some amazing sights, met some incredibly kind people, and rocked the hell out of some concerts."
Frame x Frame will premiere live on nugs.net at 7:30 pm ET with a Q&A immediately following. Pre-orders for the premiere will begin Wednesday, May 24th at 11 am ET. Early patron pricing is $19.99 and shifts to $24.99 after the first 500 pre-orders. As a small thank you for the continued patronage, the first 500 pre-orders of the virtual stream will have their name in the film's credits.
For those in Chicago, there will be a special in-person premiere at the historic Music Box Theatre. The live Q&A will take place on stage after the screening with UM members Brendan Bayliss and Andy Farag alongside director Herzog and producer Browning. Tickets for the Music Box premiere are $24.99 and will go on sale on May 24th at 12 pm CT. More details on the Music Box screening here.
Umphrey's will continue celebrating their quarter-century anniversary on tour this summer. After this coming weekend's annual Summer Camp Music Festival, the band will make a run through New England before heading west for two nights at Morrison, Colorado's beloved Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 16th and 17th, then onto a quick, post-Rocks flight to Tennessee for their Sunday Bonnaroo set-the bands 10th appearance since playing on the farm for the festival's inaugural year in 2002. A complete list of tour dates can be found below or at umphreys.com/tour.
Catch Umphrey's McGee On Tour:
May 26-28 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival
June 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
June 2 - Hampton Beach, NH- Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
June 3 - Hyannis, MA- Cape Cod Melody Tent
June 4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
June 15 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
June 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
June 29 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
June 30 - Scranton, PA - The Peach Music Festival
July 1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival
July 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
July 13-15 - Snowshoe, WV - 4848 Festival
Aug. 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Utica, NY - Saranac Brewery
Aug. 24 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall
Aug. 25 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Aug. 26 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Aug. 27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Sept. 9-10 - Indianapolis, IN - ALL IN Music & Arts Festival
Sept. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sept. 15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Sept. 16 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
Sept. 17 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies- Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced- more
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour- Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- more
Cassadee Pope Recruits JAX For New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave'- Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Thread' Debut Live Performance
All-Veteran Rockers Silence & Light Announce Album Release Show
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies
Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced
M83 Announces North American Tour Dates
Umphrey's McGee Announce Frame x Frame Rockusensory Film
Teenage Fanclub Share 'Foreign Land' Video To Announce New Album