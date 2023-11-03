Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll Lead Rock The South Lineup

(PR) The "Biggest Party in the South'' is back for 2024 and bigger and better than ever. Rock the South 2024 will continue to be a three-day festival from Thursday, July 18, through Saturday, July 20.

Headliners Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll will be joined by Oliver Anthony, Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, Big & Rich Ft. Gretchen Wilson, Priscilla Block, Flatland Cavalry and MORE throughout the three-day event.

"After being named the Alabama Tourism Department's Event of the Year and building upon the success of 2023's record breaking numbers, we are prepared for 2024 to be the most exciting year yet," said Nathan Baugh, Partner of Rock the South. "Our biggest focus is always producing an incredible attendee experience with first class music with an emphasis on supporting our local community."

As Rock the South continues to grow, organizers have increased the festival site by over 45%, invested in massive infrastructure improvements for Campers, and added ways to beat the heat with the Honky Tonk Hideaway, a large-scale air-conditioned Nashville Broadway Experience outfitted with an acoustic stage, line-dancing lessons, and more!

"Crafting the lineup for Rock the South 2024 has been an incredible journey. We've listened to our fans and aimed for the stars," said Shane Quick, Partner of Rock the South. "This year, we've brought together an amazing lineup of artists that truly reflects what our fans want to ensure they have an unforgettable three days. We have so many great things in store for Rock the South 2024."

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. with pre-sale registration beginning on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The pre-sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. Pre-sale registration, tickets and additional information available at http://www.rockthesouth.com.

The lineup for Rock the South 2024 includes:

Eric Church who gained widespread recognition with his debut album, "Sinners Like Me," featuring hits such as "How 'Bout You," "Two Pink Lines," and "Guys Like Me." He received Grammy nominations, including a nod for Best Country Album for his critically acclaimed album "Chief" (2011). The album's hit single "Springsteen" earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, underlining his prowess as a vocalist. Church's unique style blends country, rock, and Southern rock elements, earning him numerous awards like CMA Awards and ACM Awards and performances at major events like Super Bowl LV.

Attendees will also enjoy the music of singer/songwriter HARDY. Nominated for three 2021 ACM Awards, one of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music, a CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist, HARDY was also named 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He has helped write eight #1 singles for artists such as Blake Shelton, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and his own first-ever #1, PLATINUM "ONE BEER."

Jelly Roll, originally a hip-hop artist, transitioned into country music, achieving his first number-one country single, "Son of a Sinner." His impactful track not only topped the country charts but also reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. In 2022, he made history with a record-breaking 25-week run at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Jelly Roll's success was further highlighted at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, where he won Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year for "Son of a Sinner."

FULL LINEUP*:

Eric Church

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Oliver Anthony

Warren Zeiders

Nelly

Big & Rich Ft. Gretchen Wilson

Priscilla Block

Flatland Cavalry

Nate Smith

Wyatt Flores

Treaty Oak Revival

Kidd G

Gavin Adcock

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silver

*lineup subject to change

