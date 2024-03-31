World's First Cinema announce deluxe EP 'Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition)'

(Big Picture Media) World's First Cinema will be expanding their cinematic tapestry this year with their upcoming deluxe EP Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition), out April 12 via Fearless Records. Following the release of 2023's Palm Reader - which featured singles "Holy Water," "SOS," and "Palm Reader" - the deluxe EP offers five new spellbinding tracks. Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition) includes a new version of "Holy Water" that was recorded at The Los Angeles Theatre, making the perfect companion piece to the original single's music video recorded at the same location.

"We are so excited to release the Deluxe Edition of our Palm Reader EP as it's been our opportunity to showcase another side to what World's First Cinema does. We've always been really focused on the idea of WFC being cinematic which is what lead us to producing the 'Silver Screen Interludes'," shares the band on the new EP. "The 'Silver Screen interludes' are short orchestral instrumental pieces that borrow and play with the melodies of the actual songs they precede on the record. The goal being to create a truly cinematic moment and reinforce the world we are trying to build around the band. We imagine them as the film trailer versions of our songs."

"They originated as exclusive productions for our live show to make our set more memorable and prove that we are more than just an alt rock band. Now it's time to share them in actual releases so people know what the future might bring. We plan on taking World's First Cinema into the world of actual movie scoring as we grow. This is our first step at setting that stage."

Palm Reader (Silver Screen Edition) Tracklist:

1. Ghost In The Machine (S.O.S. - Silver Screen)

2. S.O.S.

3. The Oracle (Palm Reader - Silver Screen)

4. Palm Reader

5. Goldspinner (Holy Water - Silver Screen)

6. Holy Water

7. Feed The Dark (Love You Now - Silver Screen)

8. Love You Now

9. Love You Now (Twilight Edition)

10. Holy Water (Live at The Los Angeles Theatre)

World's First Cinema will be hitting the road next month with Taylor Acorn on her Good Enough Tour. The band will be visiting cities across the United States starting in Tampa, FL, on April 11 and making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver, San Diego, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX, on May 11.

World's First Cinema Tour Dates with Taylor Acorn

April 11 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar - LOW TICKET WARNING

April 12 - Orlando, FL - The Social - LOW TICKET WARNING

April 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East - SOLD OUT

April 16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend - SOLD OUT

April 18 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

April 20 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall - SOLD OUT

April 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

April 23 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter - SOLD OUT

April 25 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar - LOW TICKET WARNING

April 26 - Denver, CO - Perplexaplex At Convergence Station - SOLD OUT

April 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell - LOW TICKET WARNING

April 29 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's - SOLD OUT

April 30 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall - SOLD OUT

May 2 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento - SOLD OUT

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo - SOLD OUT

May 4 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues San Diego - Voodoo Room - SOLD OUT

May 8 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues - Cambridge Room - LOW TICKET WARNING

May 10 - Austin, TX - Antone's - LOW TICKET WARNING

May 11 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues - Bronze Peacock - LOW TICKET WARNING

