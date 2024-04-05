Empire of the Sun Signal 'Changes' With New Video

(Capitol Records) Empire of the Sun, the iconic alt-electro duo Emperor Steele and Lord Littlemore, are poised to captivate audiences again with their new single, "Changes." The eagerly awaited track is a triumphant rebirth after nearly eight years since their last LP.

"Changes" ushers in a new chapter for Empire of the Sun, embodying their unwavering commitment to crafting ethereal soundscapes that resonate with audiences on a profound level. With its pulsating beats and infectious melodies, the track heralds a sonic evolution while staying true to the duo's signature style.

Emperor Steele and Lord Littlemore continue their musical journey as kingdom builders not shying away from their indelible ability to weave their music with their unmistakable visual aesthetic and storytelling.

As Lord Littlemore explains, "Changes represents the shifting sands of time, empires rise and fall but the sun shall shine on. Come once more into the world we've created, delve deeper within and be rewarded with its ever-expanding story, each and every one is invited to explore the new era."

The duo shares their insights on the genesis of "Changes": "Changes was a breakthrough track for us. It felt like the moment of clarity when it became evident we were in the new era, our time of rebirth, the next chapter of Empire," Emperor Steele explains.

The accompanying video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Maxxis is an immersive journey into surreal realms. Maxxis, known for his evocative storytelling and striking visual aesthetic, collaborated closely with the band to craft a narrative that explores the power of imagination and the quest for self- discovery. Filmed amidst the breath-taking landscapes of Thailand, Empire of the Sun and Michael Maxxis invite audiences to embark on a visually stunning, cinematic odyssey, one that will captivate and enthral viewers with its otherworldly allure. "Changes" is just the beginning.

