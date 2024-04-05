Kenny Chesney and Team Find A Few More Tickets for Tampa SUN GOES DOWN Kick-Off

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney asks, evidently Kenny Chesney gets. Deep into rehearsals for another herculean two hour-plus stadium set - culling all the No. 1s and even more Top 5 hits - that will delve into the superstar's life-affirming, feel-good-where-you-are catalogue, the news that three of his most stalwart cities had sold out landed with both euphoria - and disappointment.

"Everybody wants to hear their show's sold out," Chesney explains. "That's the idea, right? But I've always felt like everyone who wants to be there, they should be. It's part of what made us start doing stadiums all those years ago seem like something I wanted and needed to do... It's why we did last year's I Go Back Tour: to share all the life in this music with the people whose lives and memories were part of my songs...

"So after I got the text, I thought about it for a minute. I called the promoter and said, 'Remember when you used to find tickets when shows sold out? Came up with creative ways to make more seats available?' Everybody on the other end laughed, remembering. Then I said, 'Can you do that in Tampa? Can we find some more tickets? We're two weeks out, I know some people have to wait 'til closer to the date. Can you make that happen?'"

And with the same commitment that went into building No Shoes Nation, creating a season of stadium concert experiences that's defined summer for almost two decades, the team behind Chesney's place as the only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Past 25 Years for the last 15 years went to work. This close to show in a venue Chesney's been setting records at for years, it's not a perfect process, but it's going to make more seats available.

Throughout the day - Friday, April 5 - tickets will be made available through primary ticket sources. These are actual direct sale tickets, not something available on the re-sale market. As groups of seats are identified and activated, they will be put on-sale all day long. If seats sell out, keep checking as more will be offered until whatever tickets are released are gone.

"I know my ask was just what they wanted to hear," Chesney says with a laugh. "But I know Louis Messina and his team understand what a big deal No Shoes Nation is to me, how much I love hearing 'em sing - that idea of no fan left behind. They laughed when I suggested it. Then came back to tell me that if I was okay with this rolling ticket sales option, they would go to work to open more seats as quickly as possible. To me, making it work is what it's all about."

Sun Goes Down 2024 kicks off April 20 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Starting later today, several hundred members of No Shoes Nation will be able to be part of the party.

Once again, presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, Sun Goes Down 2024 brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

April 20 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

More tickets coming today

April 27 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 The Woodlands, Texas || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

May 11 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

May 16 Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 18 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, Md. || Commanders Field

May 30 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

June 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Acrisure Stadium

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field (SOLD OUT)

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium (SOLD OUT)

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

