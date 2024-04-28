Kenny Chesney Joined By Kelsea Ballerini At Sun Goes Down Tour Stop

(EBM) Kenny Chesney smashes his Charlotte record 53,460 make double sell-out for magic night with walk on surprise guest Kelsea Ballerini as well as Uncle Kracker at Bank Of America Stadium on Saturday night (April 27th).

First, they moved the stage all the way back. Then they called the fire marshal. Finally, all of the front of house lighting and structures were adjusted to open greater sightlines. Like Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour sold out more than once at Charlotte, NC's Bank of America Stadium; but because Chesney is so fan-forward, he kept asking his people to find more seats.

And the energy was palpable. From the moment Chesney came down the drum riser, charging into the lifestyle defining "Living in Fast Forward," it was a night of massive energy, audience shout alongs that wrested the songs away from the man the Los Angeles Times called, "The People's Superstar" and enough major songs to sustain three careers. Under a clear sky with myriad stars, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar blazed through a 29-song set that included the high energy "Here And Now," buoyantly percussive "Summertime," erotically-charged "Somewhere with You" and femme empowering "Big Star."

"Some nights, you can feel it before you ever start singing," Chesney said. "Charlotte, North Carolina made their presence known from the moment they saw us. It was pandemonium, and they were not afraid to sing so loud we couldn't hear ourselves at times."

As crazed as fans were, nothing prepared No Shoes Nation for Kelsea Ballerini, clad in a backless brown leather jumpsuit. She cruised out of the wings for "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," laughing and working the T during the Chesney breakthrough smash like a couture model on the catwalk. But the yearning can't leave/can't stay "half of my hometown" melted the capacity-plus crowd, who sang along softly, before the pair revisited "You & Tequila," the Grace Potter duet that's one of Chesney's most enduring hits.

"People love a surprise," says the man deemed "country's king of stadium concerts" by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "But even more they love great songs sung by people who really love each other and are great friends. Last week with Uncle Kracker, we felt it. Tonight, it was the same with Kelsea. Both guests tonight really seemed to hit No Shoes Nation in the heart."

Indeed, when Chesney and his white-hot band returned for the encore, even the hushed "Anything But Mine" couldn't slow down the audience. Raising their cell phones aloft with the flashlight on, the bowl of the stadium looked like the night sky turned upside down; by song's end, the gentle sing along had turned into a yearning performance by the crowd.

"You can tell how much people love these songs when you hear them sing, or feel the energy when they realize what they're hearing," Chesney explained. "Last week, we didn't do 'Tractor' or 'Anything But Mine,' and it's in trading songs that we're going to keep this tour fresh. The more people hear what they don't expect, the more engaged and excited they become."

Once again, presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, Sun Goes Down 2024 brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney

SUN GOES DOWN 2024 Stadium Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedEx Field

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, June 29, 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio TQL Stadium

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah America First Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 Columbus, Ohio Historic Crew Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium

