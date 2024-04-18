Kenny Chesney Releases More Tickets For Sun Goes Down Kick Off

(EBM) Once the decision was made - "find more tickets" - the people promoting Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour went into overdrive, opening up seats, creating more space and making every seat available. Three times. But with the Tampa opener almost as much a tradition as the Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium final weekend, the people at Raymond James Stadium know Kenny on a personal level.

When ticket volume got low, the Raymond James team got creative. They gave the fire marshall a call, asking if it would be possible - for the first time ever - to sell standing room only seats around the pirate ship that graces their North End Zone Plaza. With a long history in Tampa, as well as a will to feed the fans who want to be part of "opening day," logistics were discussed, worked through and put into play.

This morning at 10 a.m. local time, standing room only tickets will go on-sale. With a forecast calling for mostly sunny skies, a high of 89 and a low of 67, hanging out by the pirate ship is the perfect way to launch the tour makes summer official - and fun with friends optimal.

"When we got the call from the stadium about asking the fire marshall," Chesney says with a laugh, "we thought it was crazy. But as everyone knows: I've always believed 'no fan left behind.' If No Shoes Nation sold this show out weeks in advance, I wanted those people who have to wait to buy tickets to be there, too... and the stadium team knows that.

"So now, when we look out during 'Young' or 'American Kids,' we're gonna see people dancing around that pirate ship! What could be better? Or maybe even more fun?"

In what has already been a year of unprecedented things - adding a third night at Gillette, creating more seats for the sold-out Philly, Foxborough and Tampa stadium shows - adding seats without seats in an endzone plaza is a first for the only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 15 years.

"Think of it as a Sand Bar with a Pirate Ship," Chesney says, laughing. "It's the same thing, with one cooler addition. And for those people who like to hang out, have fun and make memories, something tells me those folks in the North End Zone are gonna have the time of their lives."

Deemed "the King of the Road" by the Wall Street Journal and "country's king of stadium concerts" by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, as well as "the People's Superstar" by the Los Angeles Times, Kenny Chesney has inspired No Shoes Nation to be a place where - when they raise the flag - people come together, love life, sing loud and enjoy the most of every moment. Tampa this Saturday will literally have poets and pirates in the North End Zone Plaza.

Once again, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, Sun Goes Down 2024 brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

April 20 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

April 27 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 The Woodlands, Texas || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

May 11 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

May 16 Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 18 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, Md. || Commanders Field

May 30 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

June 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Acrisure Stadium

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

More tickets available

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium More tickets available

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium More tickets available

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium More tickets available

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

