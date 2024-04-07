Tori Kelly Going Vinyl With New Album 'Tori'

(Epic) Tori Kelly releases her highly anticipated brand-new album TORI. To commemorate the release of TORI, the multi hyphenate will release a vinyl version of the album on April 26, and is available for pre-order at https://www.torikellymusic.com.

Executive produced by Jon Bellion, the diverse 15-track album is Tori Kelly's fifth studio album and first in partnership with Epic Records. It features an eclectic mix of guest contributions, including features from Ayra Starr, KIM CHAEWON of kpop band LE SSERAFIM, and Jon Bellion himself. It includes previously shared, fan-favorite songs like "missin u," "shelter," and "cut," plus recent single "high water."

Last year, Tori Kelly began laying the groundwork for TORI. with the release of tori, a seven-track prelude to the album featuring a range of styles and sounds that showcase the true Tori. It set the stage for the most versatile and vulnerable project of the artist's career, weaving together sonics and songwriting that represent the full picture of a woman coming into her own. TORI. warrants its all-caps, full-statement title, bringing together sounds from the late '90s and early '00s in creative, exciting ways that put perpetual motion at the forefront-with the throughline being Kelly's strong, versatile voice. It is truly a full 360 vision of Tori Kelly. Period.

"This album is an expression of every side of me; some of them I've never shown before," says Kelly. "I decided to name it 'TORI.' because this music is me confidently stepping into myself as an artist and as a woman."

Premiering later today, the music video for "thing u do" is a microcosm of Kelly's refreshed musical approach, riffing on some of the 'boy band' and Y2K dance elements that she began to explore with the tori EP. With the clip, she fully showcases her range, leaning into unexplored sides of her artistry, highlighting the full scope of what she's about.

Tori Kelly's music has touched millions around the world, and with TORI. she opens herself up fully, bringing together big-chorus singalongs, throwback beats, and honest lyrics in a way that paints a striking, vibrant portrait. The album showcases all of the different musical sides of the artist that she has not shared with the world before, a truly definitive statement that brings all of the unique layers of her artistry together in concert. "This feels like a self-titled moment," she says. "I am ready to say, 'This is who I am.'"

Up next, Tori Kelly will bring highlights from the album to life with multiple performances over the coming days. This Sunday, April 7, Kelly will return to American Idol as a guest mentor and will join the judges on the panel all from Hawai'i, culminating with a special performance of "high water." Then, on Monday, April 8, Kelly will bring "thing u do" to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fans can see the star bring her new album to life beginning April 12 on The Purple Skies Tour, which kicks off in Ventura, CA and makes stops across North America, culminating in Kansas City, MO on May 3. The full routing can be found below, and tickets can be purchased HERE. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

TORI. Tracklisting:

1. thing u do

2. missin u

3. diamonds

4. cut

5. spruce (feat. KIM CHAEWON of LE SSERAFIM)

6. shelter

7. oceans

8. purple skies interlude

9. unbelievable (feat. Ayra Starr)

10. shine on

11. high water

12. young gun (feat. Jon Bellion)

13. alive if i die

14. missin u - r&b edit

15. same girl

Purple Skies Tour Routing:

4/12/24 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

4/13/24 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

4/16/24 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

4/17/24 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

4/21/24 - MacEwan Hall - Calgary, AB

4/22/24 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

4/24/24 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

4/26/24 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

4/27/24 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

4/30/24 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

5/2/24 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

5/3/24 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO

