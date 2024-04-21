Frank Ray Streams New Single 'Uh-huh (Aja)'

(BBR) One of country music's most promising emerging artists, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Frank Ray is bringing some sizzling Latin heat to your summer by paying tribute to his Mexican roots with the release of his latest single, "Uh-huh (Aja)" available on all digital platforms with a May 6th add date at country radio via Stoney Creek Records.

Recently named "One of the most influential Latinos'' by TIME Magazine, Frank Ray's intoxicating "Uh-huh (Aja)" will have you so infatuated with your partner that you'll join as he dances between English & Spanish lyrics in this smash penned by Shay Mooney (Dan+Shay) & Pedro Capo (2 billion+ streaming artist) alongside Jesse Frasure and Vibarco. Produced by GRAMMY nominated Dave Pittenger, Ray's heritage shines reminding listeners why Good Morning America lauded him among "Latino country artists that are expanding the genre while honoring their roots."

"Music is the best representation of who I am," says Ray. "Shay and Pedro perfectly captured the essence of Latin music, with constant changes, vibrant horns and rhythmic percussive elements. The second I heard the demo I immediately knew I needed to put this song out as my next single because it encompasses everything I'm known for, whether it's traditional country music, family tunes, party anthems, R&B rhythms, pop, soul or Latin flavor - there's something in this song for everyone."

Ray has been equally busy off the stage as on, continuing to work hard raising attention on the subject of mental health awareness for our first responders through his organization, FRAY. Ray was recently named Chief Ambassador of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. and will have a major presence in this year's Police Week which is expected to have over 50,000 police officers and their families in attendance. Additionally, in the last twelve months Ray has visited fifty-eight police and fire departments across the United States and Canada to speak to our heroes about the importance of speaking up when you are not feeling okay, and that it is okay to say "I am not okay."

"Sticking to my roots, who I am and how I was raised and releasing a Country Latin single is very noteworthy because the Latin culture can be represented in a way that has not been done in the mainstream music genre for decades. I have the opportunity to bring the Latin flavor to country music fans, but also to bring country music to a whole new audience," said Frank Ray about the significance of "Uh-huh (Aja)."

