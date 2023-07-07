Frank Ray Shares New Album And Will Livestream Release Party

(BBR) CMT Listen Up Artist, Amazon Music USA "Artist to Watch," and Pandora "Artist to Watch," Frank Ray today releases his most unique body of work yet - his self-titled debut label album Frank Ray - via BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records.

Produced by Frank Rogers (Brad Paisley, Scotty McCreery), Frank Ray seamlessly intermixes a traditional Country sound with R&B and touches of Frank's Latin heritage. The album features 15 tracks - 13 of which were co-written by the rising star.

"Country has always been the music that's closest to my heart. It's always been like my comfort food for my soul," says Ray. "With that said, it's also been fun to incorporate different elements of who I am into this new music. This project stays true to my heritage and upbringing, fusing a Latin flair, cool and funky arrangements, Classic Rock and R&B grooves alongside 90s Country inspired barstool songs. And there are definitely some high-energy party anthems to boot!"

"My intention was always to come into Country music with something refreshing, different and new. This album has always been my dream - to put out a body of work at mainstream Country music as a signed artist that isn't just MY contribution to Country music, it's also hopefully paving the way for other Hispanic artists to come into the format," continues Ray.

Hot off a national tour supporting Old Dominion, Ray continues crisscrossing the U.S this summer, performing at some of the biggest festivals in the country including Milwaukee's Summerfest (7/7); Nebraska's MRL Country Music Festival (7/20); Wisconsin's Country Jam (7/21) and Country Thunder (7/22); Colorado's Ski Hi Stampede (7/27) and Ohio's Voices of America Country Music Festival (8/11).

The star heads back to Nashville on Thursday, 7/13, to perform an album release show for fans at Ole Red - Nashville, in the heart of downtown. The show is free and begins at 6 pm CST. For those that can't attend, the album release show will be livestreamed across Circle All Access' Facebook and YouTube channels.

