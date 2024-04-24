Sam Barber To Headline Ryman For The First Time

(Atlantic Records) Sam Barber has announced his debut headline performance at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium, set for Friday, October 4 with support from special guest Hans Williams. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 am CT and all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am CT.

Now boasting more than 4.5M total monthly Spotify listeners and a rapidly increasing fan following around the world, Barber is currently traveling North America on the epic Till I Return Tour - his biggest headline run thus far.

Most dates have completely sold out, including stops at such legendary venues as Los Angeles, CA's El Rey Theatre (April 30) and Brooklyn, NY's Music Hall of Williamsburg and upcoming performances at Seattle, WA's Tractor Tavern (May 17) and Vancouver, BC's Commodore Ballroom (May 19).

In addition, Barber will make an array of festival appearances, including his hugely anticipated debut at this weekend's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, set for the Palomino Stage on Sunday, April 28. Additional festival performances include Lexington, KY's Railbird Festival (June 1), Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza (August 1-4), and Sacramento, CA's GoldenSky Country Music Festival (October 18-20).

