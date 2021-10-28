Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single

Beginners (Sam Barbera) has revealed the new single "Gnarly" featuring Matias Mora (K. Flay, Cyn, The Aces, Au/Ra), which the latest song from the forthcoming "Ooey Gooey" EP, out on November 12th.

Sam had this to say about the new track, "Gnarly is a tribute to the ultimate party... the house party. It's a play by play of some of the ridiculous house parties I've thrown and been to.

"Like when I woke up from a party at my house to find footprints all over the ceiling. Or those drunken marathon bro-downs with complete strangers that you will never talk to again in your life.

"There's something about a house party that provides you the privacy, space and intimacy to be completely free and weird as hell." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

News > Beginners