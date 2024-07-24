Billie Jo Jones Climbing The Charts With 'Some Girls Don't Cry'

(2911) Country music newcomer Billie Jo Jones is taking the music world by storm with her latest single, "Some Girls Don't Cry," which is climbing multiple charts including the Texas Country Chart, Music Row, and CDX Nashville's True Indie chart, reaching #3 currently, resulting in over 89,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify.
This song encompasses a breakup situation and how some girls will not let it get them down. With lyrics including "I packed a suitcase for the weekend, you won't find me around" and "I've got champagne, cheers to no more pain, I'm going dancing tonight!" pretty well sums up Billie Jo Jones' take on heartbreak. Also the title track for her upcoming album, "Some Girls Don't Cry" may be Billie Jo Jones' latest single, but will not be her last!
"There's a fire behind those unshed tears in my current single out to radio now 'Some Girls Don't Cry,' and it's setting the charts ablaze," shares Jones. It seems so surreal to have a new album coming out on August 23 and to be touring the country playing my music. Stay tuned for what's next y'all and I hope to see you at a show soon!"
Billie Jo continues to become one of Texas country music's most beloved artists. She has shared the stage with notable performers such as Deana Carter, Gene Watson, Linda Davis, Barbara Fairchild, The Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Justin Moore, Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Stoney LaRue, Roger Creager, Sam Riggs, Bryan White, Jerrod Niemann, Josh Abbott, Wade Hayes, Adam Hood, Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Bryan Martin, and many others. A personal highlight for her was opening for Ray Price, one of her biggest inspirations and a favorite she enjoyed listening to with her grandparents over the years.
Current Charting Positions (The week of July 15):
CDX True Indie #3
Texas Regional Radio Chart: #22
CDX Texas #39
Music Row #53
CDX Mainstream #74
Billie Jo Jones On Tour:
JUL 24 - The Happy Hour Bar / Stroudsburg, Pa.
JUL 27 - Private Event / Falls City, Neb.
JUL 31 - Texas Red Hot Radio Show at Hells Half Acre Saloon / Fort Worth, Texas
AUG 02 - Private Event / Nashville, Tenn.
AUG 07 - Summer Songwriter Series at Free Roam Brewing Co. / Boerne, Texas
AUG 09 - Love & War / Plano, Texas
AUG 16 - Corsicana Cowboy Church / Corsicana, Texas
AUG 17 - Cedar Hollow Winery / Farmersville, Texas
AUG 20 - North Texas Fair & Rodeo / Denton, Texas
AUG 22 - Private Event / Lexington, Ky.
AUG 23 - Rhinestone Saloon / Fort Worth, Texas
SEP 14 - Southern Junction Live / Royse City, Texas
