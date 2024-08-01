Chris Housman 'Laid Back' With New Video

(EBM) Chris Housman released his latest music video for "Laid Back." The track, written by Housman along with Emily Kroll and Christian Wood and produced by Wood, is featured on his critically-acclaimed debut album, Blueneck, and offers his take on the classic Country summer song.

Featured recently on "CBS Sunday Morning's" digital platforms, Housman shares of the track, "I love Country music and feel-good beats, and 'Laid Back' encapsulates both of those to me. I wanted to write a song reminiscent of those quintessential drinkin' and sunnin' songs you'd have on repeat on the boat on a hot summer day."

The new clip, directed by Ford Fairchild and produced by Rebecca Adler, premiered via YouTube with the out singer/songwriter hosting a live Q&A before sharing the video. Shot at Percy Priest Lake, the video finds Housman and friends, including fellow queer country artists Brooke Eden and Adam Mac, enjoying a day of fishing and fun in the sun.

"Filming the video for 'Laid Back' was exactly that...spending the day on the water having a great time with great friends. One of my favorite things to do," shares Housman. "We borrowed Adam and his fiancé Lee's boat nicknamed 'She Ain't Fancy But She Floats' - an appropriately named vessel for a song about making the perfect lake day out of a little. I grew up loving Country summer songs, and I hope the video shows that beer, boats and fishing are for queer people too!"

