Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'

(Facci) Motion City Soundtrack is back after 10 years with a release of their new single "Stop Talking" that is out now. This highly anticipated release coincides with the nationwide release of the movie Didi, in select theaters now and everywhere on August 16, 2024. Written and directed by Sean Wang and featuring a talented cast, Didi tells a heartfelt story of growth, self-discovery, and resilience as it follows Chris Wang, an impressionable Taiwanese American boy growing up in Fremont, California. The band's new track is set to enhance the film's emotional landscape, marking a significant moment in both the music and film worlds.

Justin Pierre from the band says, "Nostalgia in the era of internet rules. A clip of Sean Wang and Carlos Lopez Estrada, producer of the film Didi rocking out during our set at When We Were Young festival last year caused a domino effect, resulting in us releasing our first new song in nearly ten years. We recorded at Steve Albini's legendary Electrical Audio studio with San O'Keefe in the producer seat. He recorded one of our first efforts a thousand years ago (pre I Am The Movie) and it was incredible to get to work with him again."

Motion City Soundtrack, a beloved American rock band formed in 1997, has been captivating fans with their energetic blend of pop-punk and indie rock for decades. Known for their catchy melodies, introspective lyrics, and dynamic performances, the band quickly rose to prominence with hits like "Everything Is Alright" and "The Future Freaks Me Out." After a hiatus, Motion City Soundtrack is making a triumphant return with their first new track "Stop Talking" in 10 years.

Related Stories

News > Motion City Soundtrack