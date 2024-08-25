Fimone Recalls Near-Death Experience With 'Will'

(FSM) Nashville's rising alt/country rock artist Fimone explores themes of death and rebirth in their new single, "Will," available now. Recorded in New Orleans with Grammy award-winning producer Greg Magers (Umphrey's McGee, Maggie Rose, Lupe Fiasco, and Grammy-winning spoken word artist J. Ivy), "Will" reflects on the preciousness of life and encourages listeners to seize the moment. The track serves as the lead single from Fimone's forthcoming EP, "Fascination," due Oct. 25, 2024.
"I had a near-death experience at 12-years-old," said Fimone. "It shaped the rest of my life. I was doing some intense therapy around that when I wrote this song. 'Will' is about remembering there's only one way outta here, and we have absolutely no idea when that will be. So let go and let it ride."
"Will' and the "Fascination" EP were recorded inside the last brothel of New Orleans, as Fimone discovered and explored the story of its late Madam, Norma Wallace. Fimone's journey-marked by overcoming small-town challenges and struggles with addiction-has led her to uncover Norma's story, bringing her to the Madam's brothel/home. "Fascination" is also part of a larger creative project, to be announced in early 2025.
Offering fans a poignant and introspective look into themes of personal resilience, "Will" embraces living life boldly and fearlessly. With dynamic production and a vibrant mix of instruments, the track delivers an energetic sound that amplifies its powerful message. Fimone reflects on her past while embracing the future without fear, creating a magnetic sonic landscape that inspires courage and confidence.
"Fimone is a gift to those lucky enough to be near her or get to know her art. Her unique perspective, fearlessness, and love for life comes through in her songs. Every time," says "Will" producer and Grammy award-winner, Greg Magers.
"In this life I've traveled / a thousand different roads / I only know where I'm comin' from / I don't know where I'll go," Fimone sings in "Will."
