Blessthefall Share 'Drag Me Under' Video

(AS) Blessthefall has shared the video for the recently released new single - "Drag Me Under," featuring Alpha Wolf's Lochie Keogh. The song was co-written by Tony Cappocchi from Dragged Under and produced and mixed by Hiram Hernandez.

"The first time I heard the instrumental for 'Drag Me Under,' my mind was absolutely blown away," says Bokan. "This song punishes you relentlessly then lets you breathe for about four seconds then continues to punish. I knew we needed a top tier feature to really make this song stand out so we recruited Lochie Keogh from Alpha Wolf. It's pretty obvious this song is totally different than anything we're ever done but still sounds like Blessthefall."

Blessthefall will also embark on a headline tour. It kicks off August 28 in Berkley, California and runs through September 28 in Davenport, Iowa. See the dates and watch the video below:

BLESSTHEFALL ON TOUR:

8/28 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

8/29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8/30 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

8/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

9/2 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

9/3 - Austin, TX - Emo's

9/5 - Athens, GA - The Georgia Theater

9/6 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

9/7 - Richmond, VA - The National

9/8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/10 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

9/12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

9/13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9/14 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

9/16 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

9/17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

9/18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

9/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

9/20 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

9/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

9/22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

9/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

9/27 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

9/28 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Related Stories

blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video

News > Blessthefall