Darrell Scott Covers Dylan And More On 'The New Modern Hymns'

(CCM) Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Darrell Scott is pleased to announce the Friday, October 11 release of The New Modern Hymns, a reimagined and reissued version of his recently out-of-print, 2007 album, Modern Hymns. Recorded at George Massenburg's room at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN by Gary Paczosa, The New Modern Hymns is a covers record of the hero singer-songwriters of Scott's early days, featuring songs by Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, John Hartford, Guy Clark, Hoyt Axton and many more. Guest vocalists Del McCoury, Allison Krauss, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Tim O'Brien, Mary Gauthier, John Cowan, Odessa Settles, Jonelle Mosser and Kathy Chiavola all contribute to the album as well.

"'The New Modern Hymns' is a recording I am very proud of for the great songs, the great singers and musicians who helped make it so," Scott says of the project. "Where the sum is greater than the parts and the parts are acoustic music's best." Stream "I Want To Live In A Wigwam," a Cat Stevens offering that Scott misplaced for 20 years but is now proudly featured on this new collection.

Additionally, Darrell Scott recently launched his brand new monthly music series titled New Moon New Music, a discussion airing every new moon (28 days) that features the roots music icon presenting in-depth musical ideas, new music, recordings (studio & live) and much more. With decades of sessions and live solo/band performances, Scott has much to inform in his insights, experiences, and stories from a wealth of knowledge. New Moon New Music is Scott's way of announcing new music (his and others'), old music and stories you may not know, and historical perspectives that may be buried, untold or nearly forgotten. The monthly online series is his way of sharing what he has seen, felt and heard, or as Scott only half jokingly says: "I have suffered for my art, now it's your turn." Watch the first two episodes of New Moon New Music on YouTube here.

The New Modern Hymns track listing:

I Want To Live In A Wigwam (Cat Stevens)

All The Lovely Ladies (Gordon Lightfoot)

Urge For Going (Joni Mitchell)

Out Among The Stars (Adam Mitchell)

Jesus Was A Capricorn (Kris Kristofferson)

The Devil (Hoyt Axton)

James (Lyle Mays & Pat Metheny)

Frisco Depot (Mickey Newbury)

American Tune (Paul Simon)

Nobody Eats At Linebaugh's Anymore (John Hartford)

Joan of Arc w/ Mary Gauthier (Leonard Cohen)

I Don't Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) (Bob Dylan)

That Old Time Feeling (Guy Clark)

