Jenna LaMaster Shares New Single 'Truth Is' Along With Visualizer Video

(The GreenRoom) Rising singer-songwriter Jenna LaMaster today releases her new track "Truth Is," shining a light on the dichotomy of a world that might be in shambles but has steadfast virtues. With a world-weary croon and steel guitar-laden melody, LaMaster delivers honesty in a song that cuts straight to the heart of a world where all seems lost, reminding us of what's important and what stands the test of time.

"I think we can all agree that there will always be fearful and confusing times in our world, and that can feel heavy, but there's a lot of good here too," reflected LaMaster. "If you're anything like me, you hold on to the hope and take peace in knowing how the story ends, and that's what we wrote "Truth Is" about. I can't wait to share this song with the world - performing it live has already been a moving experience."

"Truth Is" was written by LaMaster, Whitney Duncan and Lee Star and produced by the legendary Paul Franklin and Grammy-winning Glenn Worf, all also collaborators on her debut single "Drunk Thoughts," hailed as a song with "an emotional intensity that will give you chills," (Raised Rowdy). Accompanying the new single, LaMaster also dropped a moving visualizer, which can be viewed below.

The country newcomer made her debut at the iconic Ryman Auditorium earlier this year, opening for country music legend Terri Clark, where she received a standing ovation. She's also hit the road with fellow westerner Ian Munsick this weekend, further proving her status as a rising star in country music. With her momentum showing no signs of slowing down, LaMaster will be Texas Roadhouse's Artist Of The Month this November, with "Truth Is" as the feature song and music video throughout all restaurant locations across the country.

Related Stories

News > Jenna LaMaster