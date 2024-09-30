The Lords Of Altamont Add Stops To Their Final European Tour

(Purple Sage) Garage rock revelers The Lords Of Altamont announce more dates for their last-ever European tour, taking over 15+ cities this fall before the foursome returns to the studio and spreads their rock'n'roll gospel across the USA in 2025.
Formed in 1999 in Los Angeles, The Lords Of Altamont retain loyalty to their garage punk roots while evolving into heavier grooves. Never compromising that unmistakable Lords attitude, guitarist Dani Sindaco, bassist Rob Zimmermann and drummer Barry Van Esbroek bring a gritty collective of experience and talent to join band leader and unrivaled rock'n'roll preacher Jake Cavaliere on their journey of no-nonsense auditory exploits.
Their latest and seventh studio album "Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!" strikes with an unapologetic conviction built up from 20+ years of soul seasoning and nonstop rock action, fine-tuning their iconic fuel-injected sound and thrusts raw, aggressive garage punk in your face then flips the script by inviting you on an elaborate psychedelic trip. In 2023, THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT issued their live album entitled "To Hell With Tomorrow The Lords Are Now" on Heavy Psych Sounds to celebrate 20 years of preaching their furious brand of rock'n'roll to the masses.
The Lords Of Altamont European tour 2024
Oct. 22 - Djingel Djangel, Antwerpen (Be)
Oct. 23 - Le Bateau Ivre, Tours (Fr)
Oct. 24 - Musikam, La Meziere (Fr)
Oct. 25 - Rock Sea, St Gilles Croix De Vie (Fr)
Oct. 26 - Mac 3, Pessac (Fr)
Oct. 27 - El Paseo, Peyrestortes (Fr)
Oct. 28 - 16 Toneladas, Valencia (Es)
Oct. 29 - Estraperlo Club, Badalona (Es)
Oct. 30 - Gruta 77, Madrid (Es)
Oct. 31 - Mardi Gras, Coruna (Es)
Nov. 1 - Helldorado, Gasteiz (Es)
Nov. 2 - Moulin De Rousseau, Perigueux (Fr)
Nov. 3 - Ninkasi Cordeliers, Lyon (Fr)
Nov. 5 - Petit Bain, Paris (Fr)
Nov. 6 - Le Tetris, Le Havre (Fr)
Nov. 7 - Dbs', Utrecht (NL)
Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates- Billy Joel To Rock Liverpool and Edinburgh Next Summer- more
5FDP To Miss Final Metallica Tour Date Due To Injury- Doug Aldrich Recovering From Cancer Surgery Slayer Reunion Set Did Not Happen- more
Legendary Musician and Actor Kris Kristofferson Dead At 88- Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Fans Can Stay At Prince's Purple Rain House
Hear Quireboys' 'I Think I Got It Wrong Again'
The Lords Of Altamont Add Stops To Their Final European Tour
Enemy Inside 'Should Have Known Better' With New Video
Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates
Billy Joel To Rock Liverpool and Edinburgh Next Summer
My Epic Streaming 'Loriella: The Film' And Live EP
Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Unleash 'Impii Hora' Video