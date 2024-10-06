Vajra Declare 'Truth Has Many Lies' With New Single

(Adrenaline) Vajra have unleashed their brand new single "Truth Has Many Lies", along with an epic visualizer video. This single features the band's penchant for deftly weaving alternative metal and gothic prog with elements of world music, thus creating another richly unique and otherworldly realm for curious listeners to travel.

"Truth has many lies because truth has many eyes. And when we lift the comfort of our traditional focus, perhaps we can find more universal concepts of truth. We find ourselves in a new cycle, questioning who we are, and why we are where we are. The lyrics reflect this space. In the quest of uncovering who we are, we can identify and examine some of the external forces that have shaped us. By questioning the external, we can then uncover the internal. It's like riding the outer circles of a labyrinth mandala before entering the subtle internal spaces of our secret ourselves." - Vajra

Haunting ethereal vocals lap like a gentle tide, as the driving rhythm pulls you under like a grabbing undertow leading the listener through an intense and mysterious edge of polar opposites. Singer Annamaria Pinna's vocals are powerful and emotive, often dancing between sensual, melodic passages and more demanding awakenings. Blending atmospheric, heavy, and at times aggressive guitar riffs with rhythmic and progressive drumming, Vajra create a multi-layered and immersive experience with this single.

The new single, "Truth Has Many Lies" features Vajra's signature dark, atmospheric sound with a mix of metal, progressive, hard rock, alternative and a hint of Eastern influences.

