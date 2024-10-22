Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

() The full list of shows has been announced for Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour, which kicks off February 26, 2025 in Huntington, New York and wraps with four Boston, Massachusetts hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2025.
Dropkick Murphys have chosen The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket as support for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebration in Boston.
The Boston tour dates include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet on Saturday, March 15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which benefits the band's charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund. For this show, each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free. The additional Boston shows and openers are as follows:
Friday, March 14: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & The Kilograms
Saturday, March 15: 2:00 PM Charity Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Saturday, March 15: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & Teenage Bottlerocket
Sunday, March 16: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Rebuilder
Monday, March 17: Citizens House Of Blues with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Cody Nilsen (SOLD OUT)
