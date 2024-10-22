.

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

10-22-2024
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

() The full list of shows has been announced for Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour, which kicks off February 26, 2025 in Huntington, New York and wraps with four Boston, Massachusetts hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2025.

Dropkick Murphys have chosen The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket as support for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebration in Boston.

The Boston tour dates include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet on Saturday, March 15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which benefits the band's charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund. For this show, each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free. The additional Boston shows and openers are as follows:

Friday, March 14: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & The Kilograms
Saturday, March 15: 2:00 PM Charity Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Saturday, March 15: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & Teenage Bottlerocket
Sunday, March 16: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Rebuilder
Monday, March 17: Citizens House Of Blues with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Cody Nilsen (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

Dropkick Murphys Declare The Real Enemy With 'Sirens'

Dropkick Murphys' 'This Machine Rising' Documentary Premieres This Week

NOFX Recruit Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, The Vandals For Final Shows

Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise & The Scratch Return To The Road For North American Fall Tour

News > Dropkick Murphys

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more

Reviews

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Latest News

Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released

Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars

Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video

Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'