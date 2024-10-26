Angie K Previews New EP With 'Golden' Single

(EBM) Rising country singer/songwriter and Holler "Artist You Need to Know," Angie K has had a breakout year which includes making her Grand Ole Opry debut. Today she releases the song that closed out that first-time performance and earned her a standing ovation on the hallowed stage, "Golden." The thoughtful and reflective ballad is available now.
"'Golden' is a song about the present," shared Angie K, "and to remember that the greatest gift we can give each other is our time so slow down and savor every moment."
"Golden" is the latest new music from Angie K and will be featured on her forthcoming self-titled EP, Angie K. Produced by acclaimed writer/producer and BMI Songwriter of the Year, Stephony Smith, the EP will be released independently early next year.
Written by Angie K along with Mary Kutter, Brian Alexander and Noah Lubert, the independently released track finds her reflecting on our most precious commodity...time...and soaking in every second.
Nobody knows what's coming tomorrow
Every breath we're breathing is borrowed
Make the most of every moment
Cause someday, these days will be Golden
This latest release follows the Latin country artist's recent collaboration with Jimencio for the Tejano and country music infused "Yo Quiero Todo." Co-penned by Jimencio and Angie K, it is the first collaboration between the Nashville artists, with the duo lauding an unconditional love that withstands all circumstances.
