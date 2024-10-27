Stream Will Swinton's New Song 'Where I Belong'

(Capitol) Rising New Zealand singer-songwriter Will Swinton comes to terms with heartache on "Where I Belong," a strikingly intimate single out now on 10K Projects/Capitol Records. The new acoustic song continues a head-turning run of releases from the young artist blending folk, pop, and americana with lyrics that cut to the bone.

As his weary voice cracks and quavers, Will illustrates a vivid picture of defeat: "I can't run, I can't hide / There's no putting back the tears you cried / Every word you said burning through my mind / When you left it was a matter of time / Yeah, I guess I should of known / 'Cause I made this mess my home / I'm right where I belong." The sonics swell, but by the song's end he's all alone with a guitar.

With "Where I Belong," the Auckland star extends his breakout year. Most recently, Will shared "Flames," which reached #9 on the Hot 20 NZ singles chart, a darkly gripping single that itself arrived hot on the heels of "Fall Apart," a heartfelt track that inspired POPCULTR to praise "his evocative lyrics and distinctive sound," and declare that "[Swinton's] not just making waves-he's creating a tidal surge of emotion and connection."

Before that came "Can't Let Go," an upbeat and undeniable folk-pop gem that came with an intimate video directed by the artist himself. Additionally, "Can't Let Go" climbed to #7 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart and garnered praise from the likes of Sweety High who shouted out "Will's signature sense of vulnerable songwriting [and] rousing, folksy sound."

With these songs at his back, Will is currently touring as direct support on BabyJake's hotly tipped 25-date Beautiful Blue Collar Boy Tour. Tonight, the extensive US run hits Minneapolis, with stops still on the horizon for Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, and many more. The tour wraps up in Nashville on November 16.

