Jacquees 'Baby Making' With New Project

(TTB) Multiplatinum R&B powerhouse Jacquees returns with his slick and sexy new Baby Making project out now via Cash Money Records. It notably stands out as his first project in two years since 2022's acclaimed Sincerely For You. Baby Making is now available to all digital partners.

Physical CDs will arrive in stores everywhere on Friday, November 15, followed by two in-store signings where fans can meet Jacquees. The first stop will be at Criminal Records in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 15. The second signing will be at Shuga Records in Chicago, Illinois, on November 19.

True to its name, Baby Making represents what Jacquees does best. He doesn't waste any time getting down to business with 10 sexually charged tracks worthy of the project's moniker. This unapologetically seductive effort sees him master the dynamics of R&B.

As he upholds the traditions of R&B, Jacquees continues to distinguish himself through his skyscraping vocal range, raw honesty about relationships and love, and undeniable swagger. These elements come together most powerfully on Baby Making, which was inspired by a deeply personal moment in his life.

"What inspired Baby Making is me actually having a baby," says Jacquees. "This year Birdman gave me the idea and I instantly mixed my creativity into my life. This project is very special, it's for the lovers. This is what the world needs. Love and beautiful healthy happy babies."



Baby Making Track Listing

1) Touchdown

2) Drip

3) Margiela Sex

4) Sex Like This

5) Baby Making

6) When I'm Around Her

7) Middle of the Night

8) You Get It / Kant Hold It

9) Sunrise Service

10) The Graduation

Related Stories

News > Jacquees