Nobu Woods Releases New Mixtape UNTL

11-03-2024
(WR) Rising New York native alt-R&B singer and producer Nobu Woods releases the progressive new mixtape UNTL. Brooding and atmospheric, the 8-song project features warm synth arrangements and immersive production to accompany his sultry vocals. Among the highlights is the new single "FAULT," a soulful, melancholy soundscape punctuated by Woods' heartbreaking lyrics.

"This is how I would describe UNTL as a whole," he continues. "'FAULT' is an expression of emotional conflict, vulnerability, and realizing your place in a relationship. In trust and love there's often fault on both sides that can lead to mixed feelings." Also included on the multi-layered mixtape are new cuts "PRAISE" and "SJW," as well as stellar prior singles "SPLIT" and "SAVIOR."

Prior to signing with Warner Records, Woods rolled out his EP MIDNIGHT MOTIONS in the winter of 2023, which included tracks like "TWENTY NIGHTS" and "TOO INVOLVED." To date, the EP has amassed over 13 million streams on Spotify alone. It was preceded by his first-ever EP, IRIS, in 2022, which introduced the brooding, magnetic sound he continues to perfect. See the tracklist below and stream it here

UNTL Tracklist:
CLOSER
PRAISE
SJW
SPLIT
SAVIOR
FAULT
5AMSOMEWHERE
SEEN
INCOMPLETE

