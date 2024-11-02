Roy Blair Returns With 'Chasing Moving Trains'

(Warner) Celebrated New York based alt-pop singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Roy Blair unveils his anticipated new album, Chasing Moving Trains. Stream here via Warner Records. Included on the eclectic 11-song project - Blair's first in five years - is the addictive new single "Hummingbird" as well as recent standout singles "Panavision" which marked his return accompanied by an extraordinary music video and "Strawberry," a masterclass in left of center pop song-writing and production.
After much deliberation online amongst the fans as to his whereabouts over recent years, Roy Blair finally returns with the long-awaited Chasing Moving Trains. The album follows Roy around the world as he deals with heartbreak, existentialism, self-discovery, and ever-elusive fulfillment. It boasts emotionally resonant and boundary-defying music marking the end of a five-year hiatus and the triumphant return of a generational talent. Apart from the aforementioned singles, album highlights include "Amberwood," "Belmont," "Clear," "Chasing Moving Trains," "Rain" and "Garden."
In 2019, Blair released the cult classic EP Graffiti as well as Graffiti: A Mix By Roy Blair, a collection of impressive B-sides. The project was recently rereleased on digital streaming platforms to celebrate its 5-year anniversary. Before that, Blair dropped his debut album, Cat Heaven, in 2017, which garnered over 100 million streams. Now, with Chasing Moving Trains, he ushers in a new chapter marked by boundless imagination conveying a portrait of a visionary artist forging into a territory that's uniquely his own.
Chasing Moving Trains Tracklist
Karaoke
Amberwood
Belmont
Hummingbird
Clear
Panavision
Plum
Chasing Moving Trains
Rain
Strawberry
Garden
