Nia Smith Says 'Give Up The Fear' With New EP

(Mercury) British Musician Nia Smith has released her highly anticipated debut EP Give Up The Fear, with transcendent new single "Don't Cry." On her long-awaited 5 track debut EP, Nia Smith is making soaring, cinematic, soulful songs with raw and open lyrics about her life, all delivered through her distinct, unfaltering voice.

Nia worked with an impressive team of collaborators on the EP including Ed Thomas (known for his work with Jorja Smith, Stormzy), Violet Skies (Diana Ross, Cat Burns) and Jimmy Napes (Alicia Keys, Sam Smith).

Previously released singles from the EP, "Give Up The Fear", "Little Red Car" "Personal" & its second iteration featuring Popcaan, have been met with universal adoration from fans and have received huge press support from the likes of NME, British Vogue, The Independent, Line Of Best Fit, The Times, Wonderland, Rolling Stone and more.

Each track tells its own tale; "Little Red Car" is an aching belter of a song about a disappointing situationship with someone who seemed just her type on paper. Reflecting on the hurt and sweet moments, too, the darkly romantic, theatrical song finds Nia contemplating just why she got so obsessed with a fantasy of someone who, in retrospect, she realizes she didn't really know at all. The ruminative, uplifting pianos of "Give Up The Fear" underpin lyrics about pursuing a dream and, suddenly wondering if you're even any good at it. "It's about finding that inner-child again," she says, "You know how when you're a kid you don't overthink or second-guess creativity? I would watch my little brother paint when he wants to paint, draw when he wants to draw, while I second-guess what I want to do."

This song, then, is about trying to relinquish back to that childlike innocence and freedom in creativity. On "Reckless Soul," over the ebb and flow of acoustic guitar, Nia is singing to the mirror, hurting and feeling sad but remembering she will be there for herself through it all. And then, on the thoughtful soul-pop of "Don't Cry", backed up by warm choir harmonies, she sings about not promising devotion to men and instead empowering yourself with the notion that it's okay to be alone and enjoy your own company. It's a song that rounds out a set of songs about growing up, about facing our doubts and yearning and fears and sadness, and learning to get up again; learning to be happy and gentle with the one person who's always going to be there.

The EP's release comes after a packed Autumn with Nia opening for Jordan Rakei at The Royal Albert Hall, a month long US & UK tour with British talent Elmiene and an enchanting performance on Later with Jools Holland.

