Marcelo Paganini Releases Two New Singles

(Glass Onyon) If not now, then when? Just before celebrating his 60th anniversary, French-Brazilian guitar player, composer, producer and film-maker Marcelo Paganini has digitally released two singles.

The first single Marcelo Paganini will release is his short orchestral overture "Poder Paralelo". It is just 49 bars. It lasts only about one minute. Perfect for the short attention span audience of the current times. It is the first movement of his first symphony "Belo Horizonte" that he wrote 20 years ago, when his friend Andre Dequech told him about a composition contest. Award nominee sound engineer John Chapman did the audio mixing in Hollywood, California, USA. Marcelo Paganini conducted by himself the Budapest Scoring Orchestra in Budapest, Hungary on October the 23rd for the recording. 3 cameras captured the performance and the video will also be released on the 20th of November. There will also be an "making of" short film documentary produced and directed by Marcelo Paganini that will be released next year on the film festival circuit.

Marcelo Paganini is still stepping on the clouds after coming back from Budapest: "I have never written for orchestra before, and I started with the most difficult part, the "tutti" when all the instruments play at once. I hired the great orchestrator Thomas Goss to mentor me in the process of making sure everything was correct and would sound right. Because it is easy to write something that sounds good on the computer but doesn't translate well with a real orchestra. But Thomas Goss said he had very little to do, that it was great scoring. What he mostly did was transcribe my work and prepare all the scores for the session. With just one half an hour to record, I had to plan every detail in advance. Everybody at Budapest Scoring Orchestra is wonderful and very professional, they made the whole experience very smooth. Since I wrote the overture and knew it by heart, I could conduct without a score. This gave me the advantage to have my whole brain, both arms and eyes on the orchestra all the time."

"To conduct is to 'play' the orchestra, the ultimate instrument," explained Marcelo Paganini. "The orchestra became me, and I became the orchestra. The way all my body communicated my musical intentions to the 67 musicians was the most intense feeling I had in my life. I have never done that before. I was dreaming about doing it since I was a child and the first time I saw and heard an orchestra. I had never conducted an orchestra before, I was moved to tears when the orchestra applauded me at the end. I was not expecting that at all. Just look at the smile on the musician's face, that is priceless. Forever in my heart. I hope Eumir Deodato will be proud of me. Now I am doing everything I can to go back to Budapest as soon as possible to record the rest of my symphony. There are two more movements, 'Central Parque Municipal' and 'Nao sei contar'. 11 more minutes and 2 hours recording time with the orchestra. People can help me make my dream come true by buying my music on Bandcamp and paying as much as they want for the digital file. There is no limit. I am also looking forward to performing it live with orchestras around the world. A one-minute overture is easier to find a spot in a program than the whole 12 minutes symphony. If you direct an orchestra of any level and want a short one-minute powerful modern piece to perform live look no further. Just get in touch on Bandcamp".

The second single to be released is the blues jazz bossa nova song "Sentir" (Marcelo Paganini) recorded live by the Marcelo Paganini Band featuring the Brazilian singer Catia Werneck at Divan du Monde in Paris, France on November the 27th 1998. Marcelo Paganini finally found the tapes in a box in his attic, decades later, after moving around way too many times. The band is: Marcelo Paganini on guitar, arrangements. Catia Werneck as a guest singer. Laurent de Oliveira on keys. Ze Luis Nascimento on percussion. Marc Madore on bass. Luiz Augusto Cavani on drums. Nicolas Gueret on tenor sax. Philippe Henry on trombone. And Christophe Dutray (RIP), who left us too soon a couple of years ago, on trumpet. Sound engineer Daniel Boivin did the audio mixing. There is a whole live album to be released in the future from that magical concert. Stay tuned.

