Dexter and The Moonrocks Take 'Sad in Carolina' To No. 1

(AWPR) Abilene, TX's Dexter and The Moonrocks' Cinderella story continued its unlikely trajectory this week. The small-town Texas alt rock band who perform "sad cowboy songs" found themselves at the top of the Alternative Radio chart with "Sad in Carolina;" scoring more than two million streams in two weeks and averaging 100,000 streams/day on their cover of Tyler Childers' "Messed Up Kid;" and announcing their first series of tour dates in 2025.
"Sad in Carolina," the band's debut radio single from their EP "Western Space Grunge" (Severance Records/Big Loud Rock), has steadily ascended to the top of the alternative rock radio chart. This week, it surpassed Sum 41 to become the #1 song at the format.
As "Sad in Carolina" climbed to the peak spot at radio, the band, who themselves are fans of GRAMMY-winning country/folk artist Tyler Childers, shared a live recording of his b-side "Messed Up Kid," which struck a chord: the cover was streamed nearly 800,000 times in the first week, now surpassing two million streams. On TikTok, fans have used the sound more than 1,000 times per day in the first 2 weeks of its release. Whiskey Riff said of the song, "Tyler Childers' 'Messed Up Kid' was destined to be a rock song, & Dexter and The Moonrocks proved it."
Carrying that momentum into the New Year, today the band revealed 2025 tour dates spanning the Southern US, kicking off February 7 at Austin, TX's iconic venue Emo's and running through March 1 at Oxford, MS's The Lyric.
FEBRUARY
7 - Austin, TX - Emo's
13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
14 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
15 - Charleston SC - Pour House (Deck Stage)
19 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
21 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Soundstage
22 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
27 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
28 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's LIVE
MARCH
1 - Oxford, MS -- The Lyric
