Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K

(CR) Craft Recordings and Traveling Wilburys are thrilled to unveil the newly restored 4K version of the iconic music video for "End of the Line." Fans can now enjoy this timeless classic with breathtaking visual detail, thanks to meticulous restoration work from the original rushes, bringing new life to this unforgettable collaboration.

The Traveling Wilburys, the legendary supergroup featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne, formed in the late 1980s and quickly captivated audiences with their unique blend of artistry and camaraderie. Their debut album, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, became a critical and commercial triumph, cementing their place in music history.

Now, over 35 years later, and as the year winds down and the holiday season fosters togetherness, this spirit of unity is perfectly captured in the music video for "End of the Line." Filmed in Los Angeles in December 1988, the video features the group performing on a moving passenger car pulled by a steam locomotive. It also serves as a poignant tribute to Roy Orbison, who passed away shortly before the shoot. A touching homage to Orbison includes his guitar resting in a rocking chair alongside a framed photo, ensuring his presence remains central to the song's legacy.

Related Stories

News > Traveling Wilburys