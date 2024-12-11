Bastille Covers Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' On SiriusXM's Alt Nation

(SiriusXM) Bastille recently performed a cover of Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" on SiriusXM's Alt Nation live from the SiriusXM Los Angeles studios and video of the performance has been shared online.
During the session, Bastille also performed music from their new album "& (Ampersand)" including "Blue Sky & The Painter," "Telegraph Road 1977 & 2024" and "Red Wine & Wilde."
"SiriusXM and the Alt Nation gang have always been such brilliant supporters of our band and we've loved heading into their studio over the years to record live sessions. This 'Ampersand' project has been such a rewarding side-quest for me on Bastille's year off, and the 'Ampersand' live shows have been a great excuse to collaborate with a bunch of other singer-songwriter-musicians who I love," said Bastille's Dan Smith. "I was excited to bring the project into Sirius, and it was such a fun excuse to bring this song by the incredible Billie Eilish into the world of 'Ampersand.'"
SiriusXM's Alt Nation is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 36 or anytime on the SiriusXM app.
