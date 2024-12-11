SLOE JACK Streams 'JUMP OUT THE WINDOW'

(Interscope) Genre-blending artist and producer SLOE JACK returns with breakneck new single "JUMP OUT THE WINDOW" - out now via Interscope Records. "JUMP OUT THE WINDOW" explodes out of the gate with a mix of driving drum and bass, dark post-punk grind, and highly dynamic production.

SLOE JACK delivers a shout-along hook and propulsive bars: "Paranoia and my parents' behavior / I wish I wasn't born the son of a failure / Am I a living mistake or do I have a place? / And do I have what it takes or am I just a waste?"

"I wrote 'JUMP OUT THE WINDOW' about feeling stuck in the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction," explains SLOE JACK, a.k.a. Jack Mark Garritty. "The song reflects on how growing up around addiction shaped my life and sense of self. My hope is that this song resonates with others in similar situations and encourages them to make a change."

