SLOE JACK Streams 'JUMP OUT THE WINDOW'

(Interscope) Genre-blending artist and producer SLOE JACK returns with breakneck new single "JUMP OUT THE WINDOW" - out now via Interscope Records. "JUMP OUT THE WINDOW" explodes out of the gate with a mix of driving drum and bass, dark post-punk grind, and highly dynamic production.
SLOE JACK delivers a shout-along hook and propulsive bars: "Paranoia and my parents' behavior / I wish I wasn't born the son of a failure / Am I a living mistake or do I have a place? / And do I have what it takes or am I just a waste?"
"I wrote 'JUMP OUT THE WINDOW' about feeling stuck in the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction," explains SLOE JACK, a.k.a. Jack Mark Garritty. "The song reflects on how growing up around addiction shaped my life and sense of self. My hope is that this song resonates with others in similar situations and encourages them to make a change."
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, More Added To New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson For Austin City Limits- more
Vevo's 2025 Most Watched Videos: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G- Bastille Covers Billie Eilish’s 'Birds of a Feather'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Expands Just Beyond The Light Book Tour
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Selling One Of A kind Guitar Collection On Reverb
While She Sleeps And Buried Tomorrow Announce North American Tour
Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'
Real Estate's Julian Lynch Gets Festive With 'O Little Town of Bethlehem'
311 Reveal Dates Leading To 311 Day Caribbean Cruise
Watch The Night Flight Orchestra's 'Way To Spend The Night' Video
America Warns Fans About Tickets To Bogus Concerts