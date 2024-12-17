Big Moochie Grape Delivers 'Never Come Second' Video

(AT) Big Moochie Grape is an undeniable force in the Memphis rap game. Today, he shares the video for "Never Come Second," a highlight track from his recent project EAT OR GET ATE 2. Over Bandplay's pounding drums and hypnotizing keys, Moochie recounts his come-up, emphasizing that he made it to the top by staying true to himself: "It ain't no cap in my rap / I done been in the trap / Big Moochie be servin' the junkies / Paper Route Empire, long live Dolph, only thing I know is go get the money." In the "Never Come Second" video, the PRE rapper reflects on the moments that made him, including his recent time in prison, using them as a reminder to stay focused and to keep winning.

"Back In The Maybach" appears on Big Moochie Grape's new project EAT OR GET ATE 2, which earned praise from XXL, The FADER, VIBE, and more. Stacked with street anthems, the project finds Moochie intimidating the competition with his tongue-twisting bars and frightening flexes. Highlight tracks from the project include the triumphant opener "Crip Blue Hundreds," the Key Glock and Kenny Muney-featuring "Bigg Azz Bands," and the celebratory "Back In The Maybach." With additional features from Money Man on the cutthroat "No Favors," as well as Big Scarr on the previously-released "Trap A Lil Harder," EAT OR GET ATE 2 is available everywhere via Paper Route Empire.

Moochie's journey to EAT OR GET ATE 2 began earlier this year, releasing the thrilling first-day-out single "Wake Em Up," and creating a new music video for his 2022 track "Fun," a collaboration with his mentor Young Dolph (2.4 million views). EAT OR GET ATE 2 follows up Moochie's November 2023 project, East Haiti Baby: Incarcerated, a deluxe version of his 2022 mixtape that welcomed guest spots from fellow incarcerated rappers like YFN Lucci, Rio Da Yung OG, Bankroll Freddie, and PRE's own Big Unccc.

With EAT OR GET ATE 2 out now, Big Moochie Grape is hellbent on stepping on necks. Stay tuned for much more music from the East Memphis rapper as the year comes to a close.

Related Stories

News > Big Moochie Grape