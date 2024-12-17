Chris Garner Streams 'Songs For The Trees' EP

(PN) Singer-Songwriter Chris Garner drops his new EP "Songs For The Trees" today on all streaming and download sites. "The music world is one big forest and only the trees here it, but you still have to release the music." - Chris Garner on his EP Release.

Chris Garner's new single "Bass Pro Hat" is a classic country heartwrencher about the loss of someone near and dear. The vulnerability in his songwriting is truly highlighted on this track, as the lyrics are raw and powerful. In the chorus, he states "One day I'll reach them streets of gold and that's a fact / Maybe one day I'll be the one that's wearing / Your old bass pro hat."

Appalachian country fans will resonate with "Arthur Q". The powerful instumentation of the fiddle and soft guitar picking creates a vibe that will immediately draw in classic country music lovers along with the song's clever lyrics, "He rode that barstool down to hell" and "He gave his soul away one song at a time."

"Bible and the Bottle" is a catchy tune that touches on balancing religion with the vices that tempt us daily. With lyrics such as "Grew up around spirits / but not the holy kind" and "Between the Bible and the bottle / there's a million ways to fall," Chris nods to his upbringing in Western Georgia.

Although his family were church going people, his father owned a liquor store that created a bit of conflict for his family. Chris says, "The people spoke but they also bought that liquor.

"Grab Your Boots" talks about his experience being a working man and inspires others to work hard and find ambition in their lives. "When it feels like it's too much / I've gotta reach down and cowboy up, is inspiring. Let's face it, if we can't support our music creation then what is the point. Hard work never hurt anyone" - Chris Garner.

Related Stories

News > Chris Garner