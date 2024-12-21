Jimmy Stanley Shares 'Like I Stole It'

(PN) Country and Americana Singer-Songwriter Jimmy Stanley releases his new single "Like I Stole It" today on all streaming and download sites. Jimmy Stanley captivates listeners by reviving a country fan favorite, "Like I Stole It." Jimmy is an accomplished performer in the country and Americana/Alt country genres.

His deep voice and guitar skills are a pleasure to all listeners. Jimmy's genuine songwriting is a direct result of his profound ties to the country music genre. Love, heartbreak, and the difficulties of daily life are topics that frequently appear in his lyrics. This can totally be seen in his latest single, as he shares his wishes to steal away the woman of his dreams that is being mistreated in her current relationship. "Like I Stole It" is embedded with catchy guitar licks and engaging melodies that do not disappoint, and are sure to make all listeners want to two-step and dance along.

Jimmy performs with a sense of vulnerability and honesty, and his gravelly but silky voice gives each song the feeling of a one-on-one interaction with the audience. The lyrics of this song create both an intimate message to the woman it is written for, and a fun, upbeat romance tune. With a catchy hook like "Gonna take what's his, gonna make you mine / before your heart even knows it / Gonna love it like I stole it." Jimmy has written the recipe for country's next greatest hit. His lyrics create a perfect picture, as he paints himself as this woman's "prince charming;" "Stealing a kiss, stealing your heart / taking it all straight into the dark / Cause I've got the great escape / Your getaway car waiting outside right now."

Jimmy's deep, sultry vocal, uplifting guitars, and driving drum & percussion make this tune a country music earworm. You won't want to stop hitting replay on this masterpiece!

