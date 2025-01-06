Degreed Share New Single 'Good Enough'

(FM) Swedish rockers Degreed are pleased to share their new single and accompanying visualizer video "Good Enough", out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Vocalist Robin Eriksson comments on the new single: "Good Enough is one heavy and fast track with a sing along chorus. You won't be disappointed."

Degreed have been releasing critically acclaimed music since the start of their career with their first album "Life, Love, Loss" in 2010. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from strength to strength with every release, touring and gaining fans all over the world. Their sound mixes classic melodic and hard rock sounds with more contemporary influences, offering the fans a very personal, fresh and exciting mix of great rock music.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band wasn't able to tour on the heels of the release of the album "Lost Generation" in 2019. The band released the song "The World We Knew", their musical summation of the year 2020 (the song became "Track of the Week" at Classic Rock Magazine's website a week after its release) and then in 2021, Degreed began working on what would ultimately become "Are You Ready", released in 2022.

The latest Degreed album, "Public Address", was released on July 7, 2023, and it sees the band delivering on all of the promise of earlier efforts and reaching an absolute premiere moment in their musical creativity.

