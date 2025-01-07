.

Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'

Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'

(as) Eora/Sydney-based artist Skeleten (aka Russell Fitzgibbon) unveils his final single "Let It Grow" from his forthcoming second album, Mentalized, out in one month via 2MR / Astral People Recordings.

Amidst a record absorbed in the ways we're disconnected from ourselves every day - "mentalized for better or worse" - "Let It Grow" immerses in a dissociative surrender. Over a sensual synth line, Skeleten breathes life into the inexplicable weight of intimate connection. It's a submission to that feeling of an "it" that cannot be denied. The song hangs heavy in the air, unmoving like the heat of an overpacked club, and the only way out is up.

Skeleten concludes, "'Let It Grow' was so natural it just kinda started existing without me even realising it. Which I guess is the whole vibe of the song. Surrender and acceptance??"

"Let It Grow" completes a lineup of adored singles "Deep Scene", "Love Enemy", "Viagra" and "Bodys Chorus" alongside respective remixes by Axel Boman and Spray, in laying the foundations for Mentalized. The releases have earned tastemaker nods from Pitchfork, Stereogum, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, KEXP, KCRW, BBC 6Music, FBi Radio, Apple Music's 'Best of 2024' playlists and more.

This month Skeleten will complete a 3-month residency at Sydney's Pleasure Club, spotlighting local talent across the city's different scenes, alongside Skeleten and his full live band. Having already united acts like Hugh B and the Modern Pop Ensemble, Dylan Atlantis, Scruffs and Killian, stay tuned via Skeleten's socials for the final surprise announcement. Skeleten will also perform at Golden Plains Festival in March, alongside esteemed artists PJ Harvey, Fontaines D.C, Kneecap and more.

Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'

