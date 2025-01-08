Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Inaugural Lone Star Smokeout

(GN) The music lineup has been announced for the debut Lone Star Smokeout, with headliners Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks, and Midland to take the stage on the AT&T Stadium grounds in Arlington, Texas, May 2-4, 2025. From the team behind Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants and Chicago's beloved Windy City Smokeout, the three-day country music and BBQ festival will bring more than 15 of country music's top artists to Dallas-Fort Worth, with a lineup hand-picked by ACM-award winning promoter and festival co-founder Ed Warm.
Boasting country's hottest stars and rising talent, Lone Star Smokeout will feature additional performances from Randy Rogers Band, DJ Pauly D, Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, Tucker Wetmore, Eli Young Band, Josh Meloy, Tanner Adell, Lauren Watkins, Kaitlin Butts, Grace Tyler, Ian Harrison, JoJo DiSalvo, Catie Offerman, and Kashus Culpepper. Three-day tickets go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10:00 AM.
Lone Star Smokeout will also highlight world-class BBQ from more than 10 of the most celebrated pitmaster teams from across the country and representing Texas, to be announced next month alongside the festival by-date lineup and performance schedule.
Because everything's bigger in Texas, Lone Star Smokeout attendees will have the opportunity to shop at fan-favorite retail purveyors throughout the event, including pop-ups from Tecovas, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, and Hale House Boutique, as well as a custom hat bar from Flea Style. The debut festival's home at AT&T Stadium marks a groundbreaking partnership between the Smokeout brand and the iconic Texas venue.
