Love Is Noise Spread 'Sunshine' With New Video

(Freeman) Love Is Noise blasts into 2025 with their enormous new single "Sunshine". The new year is always a time for reflection and improvement and this song embodies that feeling.

"'Sunshine' was written about my search for happiness and how nature can help facilitate that." Says LOVE IS NOISE mastermind Cam Humphrey. "When I heard the finished mix of this song, it gave me chills. We had the pleasure of being able to have a real cello on 'Sunshine' which really brought the song to life. I would love to have a full orchestra on a LIN song one day."

After an incredibly busy and successful 2024, this year is set to be another massive one for LOVE IS NOISE. February 14th will see the release of their highly anticipated debut album, 'To live in a different way', on Century Media Records. With influences ranging from Portishead, Radiohead, My Bloody Valentine, Oasis, Bowery Electric, Boards of Canada, and Deftones, the band set about to create a record that makes you feel every emotion possible.

Speaking of the album, Cam says: "'To live in a different way' is the story of a kid from Bolton trying to understand the world he lives in. It's 11 tracks full of love, heartache, and dream-soaked melody, I believe we've created something special."

