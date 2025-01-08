Rivetskull Celebrating Ronnie James Dio With New Tour

(Freeman) Rivetskull, the heavy metal powerhouse known for their electrifying live performances, are hitting the road to honor the legacy of the legendary Ronnie James Dio. Forged in the fires of a shared passion for Dio's iconic music, Rivetskull is embarking on a special series of shows to celebrate the voice and spirit that has inspired countless fans around the globe.

"We owe so much to Ronnie for the decades of powerful, unforgettable music he's given us-and we know we're not alone in feeling that way," the band shares.

The tour combines RIVETSKULL's own hard-hitting metal with a celebration of Dio's timeless catalog. Fans can look forward to a 45-minute set of RIVETSKULL's original music, showcasing their unique sound and energy, followed by a 1-1/2 hour set of Dio's greatest hits, spanning his legendary work with Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio.

"In the streaming era, it's harder than ever for bands to stand out and connect with true heavy metal fans. Instead of following the same formula, we decided to embrace what makes RIVETSKULL unique by returning to our roots," the band explains.

"Before forming RIVETSKULL, we toured internationally as a Ronnie James Dio tribute band-not as imitators, but as musicians paying homage to a sound that's part of our DNA. Dio's music shaped who we are, and our performances have always been about channeling the power, emotion, and authenticity of his legacy-not just mimicking his look or stage show.

Rather than jumping on tours with mismatched lineups, we're creating a concert experience that's built for fans of traditional heavy metal. It's a night where our original music shares the stage with a celebration of one of the genre's greatest icons. This is our way to honor the roots of metal while forging our own path."

RivetSkull Live

01/09: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

01/10: Portland, OR @ Dante's

02/21: Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

02/22: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

02/28: Los Angeles, CA @ Three Clubs

03/01: Las Vegas, NV @ Sinwave

03/21: Spokane, WA @ Big Dipper

03/22: Boise, ID @ Heritage Social Club

