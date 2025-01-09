Ellis Mano Band Says 'Count Me In' With New Video

(Napalm) Ellis Mano Band have released their new single "Count Me In", a powerful rock track that instantly grabs your attention with its mix of heart and energy, along with a music video. The song is taken from their upcoming album MORPH, which will be released on February 21, 2025 via SPV Recordings.

The band adds: "The song combines the raw energy of Heartland Rock with a vocal style reminiscent of David Bowie's expressive power. It's about love - or maybe it's not - and the choices we make as we search for our way in life. With its catchy melody and sing-along potential, this song is an invitation to embrace the moment and live life to the fullest. For those ready to dive in completely: Count us in."

With their new album MORPH, the ELLIS MANO BAND presents a multi-faceted, coherent opus. With songs like the epic "Countdown To Nothing" and the powerful anthem "For All I Care", the band invites their listeners to join in on an intense journey through the evolution of our sound. MORPH represents change and growth - a transformation reflected in every track. Energized riffs meet unexpected, quiet moments, creating a listening experience full of tension and depth. The artwork by Canadian album design legend Hugh Syme (Rush, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi...) perfectly captures this essence and symbolizes the spirit of MORPH.

The band says: "It is more than just an album for us - it's our next big step, our musical diploma. We are excited to share these new sonic worlds with our fans, both on record and live!"

Related Stories

News > Ellis Mano Band