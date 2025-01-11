Josiah Queen And Brandon Lake Declare 'Can't Steal My Joy'

(ICLG) Breakout artist Josiah Queen ushers in 2025 with the exuberant new anthem "Can't Steal My Joy" ft. 5x GRAMMY Award winner Brandon Lake. The track marks the young Tampa native's first release since signing to Capitol Records/Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG).
Queen and Lake wrote the inspiring song with Hank Bentley and Jacob Sooter, who produced. Queen racked up over five million combined views as he teased the single in the lead-up to its release.
"This song came from the idea that our joy isn't dependent on the situations we face in our lives," explains Josiah Queen. "It says in the Bible 'the joy of the Lord is our strength.' A lot of times we read that verse and don't think about the power we have in joy. All of my life, the enemy has tried to rob me of my joy, but he can't have something he never gave me."
Queen - who sold out his first-ever headline tour in 2024, which took him to over 40 U.S. cities - will embark on his 2025 global headline tour on March 6 in the U.K. See below for initial itinerary. He'll be on the road for the rest of the year, with additional dates to be announced soon.
Josiah, who turns 22 tomorrow, grew up on the road, traveling around the U.S. with his mom, who was a preacher. Those experiences were instrumental in inspiring him to write songs. He began sharing his music on social media and, by April 2023, his original song "I am Barabbas" broke out on TikTok, quickly amassing over two million views.
Named one of Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artists To Watch For 2024, Queen self-released The Prodigal, his debut album, last May. The Prodigal entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at No. 1 while its title track simultaneously placed in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Christian Songs tally. As the year drew to a close, "The Prodigal" appeared on Apple Music's "Christian Hits 2024" playlist and Spotify's "Editors Picks: Best Songs of 2024" playlist.
In his career to date, Queen has amassed over 300 million combined global streams - with over 82 million for "The Prodigal" alone. In this feature, Billboard praised his "acoustic-based, Americana-leaning sound" and traced his journey.
