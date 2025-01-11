Necronomicon Ex Mortis Unleash 'Unspeakable Swamp Creature'

(CSM) Necronomicon Ex Mortis have released a new single called "Unspeakable Swamp Creature,". This haunting track is a highlight of the upcoming split album You've Got Red On You, in collaboration with the notorious BLOODFEAST RITUAL. The album is set to drop on February 21, 2025, and promises to be a seminal work in the genres of death and extreme metal.
"Unspeakable Swamp Creature" is not just a song but an eerie continuation of the narrative first explored in "The Swamp," a popular track from the band's second EP, Silver Bullet. This new single delves deeper into the chilling tale of a village besieged by malevolent swamp-dwelling entities, enhancing the story with sinister new melodies and familiar, dark riffs.
The split album, You've Got Red On You, represents a unique collaboration with BLOODFEAST RITUAL, blending the talents and creative visions of both bands. The album explores dense themes of cosmic horror, existential dread, and the darker recesses of the human condition, making it a must-have for fans of thought-provoking, aggressive music.
