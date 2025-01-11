William Murphy Shares New Single 'Double'

(SFM) GRAMMY and Dove Award-nominated, Stellar Award-winning artist William Murphy releases his new single, "Double," now available on all major streaming platforms. The song is a powerful declaration of encouragement and faith, reminding listeners that their best days are ahead. "Double" serves as an anthem for those who have endured challenges, declaring God's promise of abundant blessings and restoration. The song conveys themes of hope, renewal, and the assurance that God has great plans in store for those who trust Him.

"This song is a testament to God's faithfulness and His promise to restore and bless beyond measure," shares William Murphy. "I hope 'Double' encourages everyone who hears it to hold on, stay faithful, and trust that greater is coming."

Motown Gospel is excited to announce its partnership with the celebrated gospel artist. Renowned for his ability to inspire and uplift, Murphy has earned a devoted following and numerous accolades throughout his career. Through this exclusive distribution deal, Motown Gospel aims to bring Murphy's transformative music to even broader audiences, continuing to impact lives around the world.

Related Stories

News > William Murphy