Let Me Downs Deliver 'Broken Promises'

01-14-2025
(Earshot) Tacoma Washington trio Let Me Downs have teamed up with South Bay California's Felony Records to release their newest full length North by Southwest. This will be the follow-up to their 2021 self released Tacoma Is For Lovers.

North By Southwest was recorded at Razors Touch Studios in El Cajon, CA, and was engineered and produced by Chad Ruiz (Urethane, Skipjack). Mastered by Scott Hallquist (Ten Foot Pole, DC Fallout).

The first single off the album "One More Round" and the accompanying video was released December 20. The album's second single "Broken Promises" is out now along with a companion lyric video.

The complete album will be available on vinyl, CD and all streaming platforms January 23.

