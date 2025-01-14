Telepathy Announce New Album With 'Oath'

(Atom Splitter) UK-based post-metal instrumentalists Telepathy have announced the release of their fourth full-length, Transmissions, on March 14 through Berlin's Pelagic Records.

Formed in 2011, Telepathy is the creation of three Polish brothers: Piotr, Albert, and Krystian Turek, and English guitarist Richard Powley. Bringing a collision of musical influences from Tool, Deftones, and Vangelis to genres as diverse as synthwave and post-punk, it is the collective's pervading love for film and movie scores that truly unites the band's members under the Telepathy banner. Together, the four-piece quickly made a name for themselves through their instrumental balance of atypical tunings, found audio samples and joyride-like time signatures, conveying remarkably deep and dynamic narratives through their instruments alone.

Telepathy's latest offering Transmissions marks the culmination of four years of introspection, experimentation and revitalisation; representing the band at its expressive core. Inspired by faded photographs unearthed in the brother's family home and the surprise discovery of a long lost relic, Transmissions is a cluster of musical messages that hurtles between nostalgic snapshots of the past and the everyday chaos of the present. Amongst precious memories and family treasures, the Turek brothers stumbled upon a recording of the first radio broadcast of statesman Józef Piłsudski, widely regarded as the founder of modern Poland. The wonder and optimism in his voice, captured over 100 years ago, ignited an inspirational drive to reflect this sense of awe in the present by pushing their musical creativity further than ever before.

This revolutionary reinvention is immediately apparent on lead single and opening track "Oath," which poured effortlessly out of the band in just one day. A recreation of that famous radio transmission introduces eight formidable minutes of widescreen riffs and thundering drums augmented by a new arsenal of cinematic synth textures that pushes Telepathy's already genre-defying ethos towards introspective new terrain as they reframe nostalgic awe as a means of embracing the beauty of a shared present.

"'Oath' embodies so much of why we make music and our commitment to one another and to our craft," the band says. "It's a big, heavy, and cinematic track, both epic and intimate. More than just a track, it's a promise- a vow to push the boundaries of our sound and to create music that resonates deeply with us and you."

Related Stories

News > Telepathy