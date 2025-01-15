Conquer Divide Recruit Of Virtue For 'Bad Dreams'

(AS) Conquer Divide have revealed their latest single, "Bad Dreams," featuring Michigan metalcore heroes Of Virtue. The single drops ahead of their U.K. and European tour dates.

The song combines Conquer Divide's ability to mix luscious and captivating vocals and hooks with their crushing intensity, both musically and lyrically, on this introspective slab of inner turmoil, which is complemented by Of Virtue's vocalists (Tyler Ennis and Damon Tate) melodic-turned-raging contributions.

Talking about the personal tones of the song, guitarist Izzy Johnson says, "We are stoked to bring the next era of Conquer Divide with our new song 'Bad Dreams,' featuring Of Virtue. Lyrically, it touches on the feeling of wanting nothing more than to succeed but being sabotaged by your own thoughts. Analysis paralysis is real and creates cycles that sometimes feel unbreakable, something that we have all individually experienced. Just like our other songs 'Paralyzed,' 'Pressure,' and 'N E W H E A V E N' (that also have introspective themes), we hope this song is something our listeners can relate to and find comfort in. Big thanks to the guys in Of Virtue who made the song come alive, we are blessed to create music alongside such talent."

Of Virtue's Tyler Ennis adds, "I've been a fan of Conquer Divide ever since I heard 'Messy.' It's an absolute honor being asked to bring both our bands together on their newest single and we're excited for it to finally be released!"

They recently had two recordings that are having wide success at the US Active Rock format. First, a new version of the band's hit "Paralyzed" (Featuring Attack Attack!); which became the band's first entry on the Billboard charts, and re-release of alt-rockers 10 Years' hit "The Optimist," which featured Conquer Divide's Kia, ahead of the two bands touring the U.S. together in October.

In January 2025, Conquer Divide will return to Europe and the UK for a tour with New Years Day between the January 21 and February 1. Right after, the band will appear with Ankor starting on February 7 in Cologne, and will call through Germany, The Netherlands, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and will finish on March 16 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

A Deluxe Edition of their most recent album Slow Burn was released digitally last September and featured an additional six recordings. Three of these are from Sirius XM Octane's Next Wave Concert Series, which are "Bad Guy," "Atonement," and "Paralyzed." Alongside "Paralyzed (Featuring "Attack Attack!)," "Only Girl" (Acoustic), and "80 Proof."

The band hailing from the U.S., U.K. and Canada have made a steady progression from their melodic metalcore inspired roots, maturing into a formidable hard rock act, nearing the end of their first decade together. In 2020, they returned to the studio with 2x Grammy nominated producer Tyler Smyth (Falling in Reverse, I Prevail) and 4x RIAA certified gold record producer Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice & Men) and began recording of Slow Burn.

SLOW BURN picked up multiple playlisting including All New Metal, Rock Hard, The Core, Heavy Queens, Kickass Metal, New Nu and more. They picked up multiple BBC Radio 1 plays alongside playlisting at Kerrang! Radio, Kerrang! TV and Primordial Radio. "Paralyzed" was one of the Metal Hammer 2023 tracks of the year with the album also being amongst the 'Albums of the Year.' They've picked up support from Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, GuitarWorld, SXM Octane, Loudwire and more. The album has now exceeded 40 million cumulative streams.

Related Stories

News > Conquer Divide