Eric Church's 'Carolina' Fuels Post-Hurricane Helene TV Spot

(EBM) Explore Asheville is launching a new commercial inspired by "Carolina" Eric Church's heartfelt musical ode to his home state. Debuting at the top of the new year and in the wake of Hurricane Helene, the spot aims to encourage travelers to return to the Appalachian area for vacations and events to support the many small, creative businesses and the people of the region. As part of a broader "Be Part of the Comeback" campaign, the sixty, thirty and fifteen-second spots feature Church's song "Carolina" alongside images of open doors and welcoming faces as local creators, makers and businesses call visitors to come back to Asheville with heart.

"In the early days following Hurricane Helene's devastating impacts to the area, Explore Asheville was honored to step up as presenting sponsor to support Eric Church and Luke Combs' Concert for Carolina to benefit our region," said Vic Isley, president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. "We are humbled that Eric Church offered 'Carolina' -- a siren song for Church's home state -- to invite people to come back to Asheville and Western North Carolina."

The spots are launching nationally across video streaming, traditional TV, digital and social platforms, focusing on key drive markets and core travel intent markets. Created in partnership with local film and production company History Boutique Films, the commercial incorporates fresh, post-Helene footage of Asheville restaurants, downtown galleries, streetscapes, skylines and returning visitors.

"Rising up from Bank of America Stadium during the Concert for Carolina benefit show, Eric Church's song 'Carolina' was a glowing, unforgettable moment of solidarity, Appalachian resilience and heart," said Dodie Stephens, vice president of marketing for Explore Asheville. "Eric Church's lyrics call out to people with a connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains, a connection that feels like home. We invite our neighbors across the state and visitors across the country to be a part of our comeback. Asheville is open and ready. We're calling you home."

Featured Lyrics from "Carolina" by Eric Church:

Like a phone call from my baby,

Sayin' honey I miss ya like crazy.

Like the sound of a siren song,

Oh Carolina, ya keep callin' me home.

Callin' me home.

The roots of this partnership began during Concert for Carolina, presented by Explore Asheville. The star-studded benefit show, headlined by Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor, raised more than $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts on October 26 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte. A record-breaking crowd of more than 82,000 took in the five-hour show. One hundred percent of the proceeds, including sponsorships, supported Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Visit ExpaloreAsheville.com

Related Stories

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest

Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raised Over $24.5 Million (2024 In Review)

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs And More Added To CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $24.5 Million

News > Eric Church